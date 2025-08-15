Man falsely declared drunk by doctor in Tirunelveli gets clean chit after one year

TIRUNELVELI: Nearly a year after G Bala Sundararaj (31) was falsely declared drunk by a doctor in the casualty ward, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) administration has given him a clean chit, officially confirming that there was no medical or test-based evidence to suggest he was intoxicated during admission.

In a communication to the district collector Dr R Sukumar, TvMCH dean Dr Revathy Balan stated, “Based on the inquiry report, Bala was admitted to TvMCH on August 26, 2024, following an accident. During his admission, there was no medical or test-based evidence to confirm he had consumed alcohol. It is also submitted that Babu Sankar, from the Emergency Department, who had been named in the complaint, was removed from service on July 14, 2025.”

When contacted by TNIE, Revathy said Dr Sankar was removed for another malpractice committed during his previous posting at a GH in rural Tirunelveli.

Bala was admitted to TvMCH after a health department staff, on his car, rammed his two-wheeler. The accident occurred on August 26, 2024. Allegedly taking advantage of his ‘near-death’ condition, casualty ward doctor Babu Sankar, claiming the victim to be drunk, wrote ‘breath smells of alcohol’ in the report, favouring the health staff. Police also booked Bala instead of acting on a complaint by his mother. She had to take him to a private hospital and spent Rs 17 lakh for treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Bala demanded initiation of criminal proceedings against Sankar, quashing FIR against him, and the registration of a fresh FIR against the health staff.