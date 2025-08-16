Amid tiff, Ramadoss, son meet for 1st time

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss met in the presence of their family members during the birthday celebration of the former’s wife Saraswathi Ammal at Thailapuram in Villupuram on Friday.

The first meeting between the father and son after a fight broke out between the two over leadership in April, has raised hopes of reconciliation between them, sources said. While Anbumani visited his mother Saraswathi once last month when his father was not present, she later visited him in Chennai. Anbumani was elected the PMK president in the general council of the party he convened last Saturday.

At the meeting, he blamed a few intermediaries for preventing any reconciliation between him and the founder.