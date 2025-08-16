Attempt to divert attention from 'vote chori': DMK reacts to ED raids targeting TN minister

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday launched searches at seven locations linked to Tamil Nadu’s Rural Development Minister and senior DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family in connection with a money laundering case.

Responding sharply to the raids, the ruling DMK slammed it as an attempt to divert attention from the issue of "vote chori," raised by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi said the party would "neither fear the ED nor Modi" and that the party will face the matter legally.

In a party statement, Bharathi alleged the BJP was using empowered and autonomous bodies as its "election instruments".

The same BJP that was accusing others of "illegal money laundering," was running the "politics of vote chori," he alleged in the statement.

"The BJP stands exposed for indulging in electoral fraud by using the Election Commission. The country is shocked over this. To divert attention from the illegal vote chori, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at premises linked to Periyasamy," he alleged.

The ED showing interest in cases filed in the past against DMK leaders after the party came to power is "brazen political vendetta," which even a child can see through, he claimed.