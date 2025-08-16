Despite eviction, workers vow to continue stir

CHENNAI: Despite being detained during a midnight police operation on Wednesday and released on Thursday, sanitary workers protesting the privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, outside the Ripon Building for 13 days, have expressed their resolve to continue their agitation.

Acknowledging the prevailing uncertainty, many workers TNIE spoke to said they were firm about not joining the private contractor for a lower salary, even though they would struggle financially without wages for the month.

A worker who managed to avoid detention on Wednesday, said she joined the work in 2013 for a salary of Rs 6,000 a month. After gradual increments, she was earning nearly Rs 23,000 a month only for the past eight months.

“Without my husband, I raised two daughters through this work. Now, with no work since August 1, it has become difficult for us. I received July’s salary, but we don’t know how to pay next month’s rent or manage other daily needs.”

Despite the impending financial stress, she said she would not join the private contractor as there would be no job security and the salary was far less. “We are only demanding what is fair and right. It is the government that has to keep its promise of regularising our jobs,” she stated.