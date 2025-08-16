DMK’s Kerala unit eyes poll debut in 2026 from three seats

CHENNAI: DMK’s Kerala unit has intensified its work in five constituencies, bordering Tamil Nadu, with an aim to contest from any three of them in the 2026 Assembly election. Sources said the five constituencies are Punalur, Chittur, Peermade, Kalpetta and Parassala.

Moreover, the DMK high command has decided to bifurcate its Kerala unit into north and south, each comprising seven districts. Functionaries of the state unit, led by DMK’s Kerala in-charge KR Murugesan, met Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin last week in Chennai.

DMK’s organisation secretary RS Bharathi reportedly instructed them to establish branches and strengthen the party’s base across Kerala, with special focus on the districts that share borders with Tamil Nadu. Sources said the party directed them to form state-level committees by the year-end. There are also plans to field candidates in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala under the DMK’s rising sun symbol.