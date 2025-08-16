Driver killed, 14 injured in van-TNSTC bus collision

TIRUNELVELI: A 45-year-old man was killed and 14 others, including five children, were injured in a van-TNSTC bus collision at Aachimadam junction near Tirunelveli on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar of Thachanallur. He was driving the van hired by Kavitha (32) of Chennai for a three-day trip. The injured included Mukilan (12), Iniya (9), and Mithunalan (8), among the 12 van occupants, while two passengers from the bus were also hurt.

Sources said that the van was heading towards Kanniyakumari from Thoothukudi, while the TNSTC bus from Tirunelveli was bound for Tiruchendur.

“As the van attempted to cross the junction, it was hit head-on by the bus, crushing the front portion of the van, killing Shankar on the spot. While Sivanthipatti police sent Shankar’s body for autopsy, the injured were taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. A case was registered, and the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the cause of the accident.”