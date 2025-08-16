ED raids multiple places linked to TN minister Periyasamy, his son DMK MLA Senthil Kumar in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are conducting raids at multiple places in Dindigul linked to Minister I Periyasamy, his son DMK MLA IP Senthil Kumar, and daughter Indrani since Saturday early morning.

According to sources, a team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Madurai city carried out a search operation at the house of Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy in Durairaj Nagar, Dindigul.

Besides, two other teams are also conducting raids at the house of the Minister's son and Palani MLA IP Senthil Kumar in Seelapadi, and the Minister's daughter Indrani's house in Vallalar Nagar in Dindigul.

Sources mentioned that the enforcement officials are conducting the raid in connection with illegal money laundering. It should be noted that the Madras High Court revived the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy and his family on April 29, 2025.