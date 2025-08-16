Fear kills dreams: Kamal exhorts VIT students

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, presented the alumni excellence awards to its alumni during the Crystal Connexions Alumni Meet conducted on Friday. Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan was the chief guest in the function.

In his address Kamal said, “We rarely speak of the freedom to fail, without which, no innovation is possible.” He added, “In India, failure, too, is often treated like a life sentence, and that fear kills more dreams than poverty will ever,” he said.

VIT Founder and Chancellor G Viswanathan said he strongly believes that only education, can make India a developed country. Institute’s vice president GV Selvam urged students to become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others.

Vice Chancellor of VIT VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro vice chancellor T Thyagarajan, director of VIT Chennai K Sathiyanarayanan, additional registrar, VIT Chennai, PKManoharan, and president of Institutional Chennai Chapter, VITAA Manojkumar Rajagopal, also took part.