IUML chief, ISRO chairman among I- Day awardees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented various state government awards as part of the Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag on the ramparts of Fort St George in Chennai.

IUML president Prof KM Kader Mohideen (85) received the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award, which carries a cheque for Rs 10 lakh and a citation. “Apart from his political career, Prof Mohideen has been an inspiring teacher who has shaped hundreds of graduates and elevated their lives. He is actively pursuing his mission to establish a Quran University in Tamil Nadu,” the citation read.

ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan received the APJ Abdul Kalam Award. Born in Melakattuvilai, Kanniyakumari, Narayanan pioneered propulsion systems for rockets and satellites, led the development of the C25 Cryogenic Stage for the LVM3 launch vehicle, and holds three world records.The Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise went to Selvi Thulasimathi Murugesan of Kancheepuram. Despite being born with muscular dystrophy in her left hand, she has won 40 medals, including 22 golds, in badminton tournaments.