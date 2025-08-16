Lack of political will in TN to prevent caste crimes

Even as the uproar on the ‘custodial death’ of Ajithkumar and the suicide of Rithanya due to dowry harassment continues, the ‘honour killing’ of Dalit youth Kavin Selvaganesh has raised troubling questions about Tamil Nadu’s socio-political climate. This murder shatters the belief that education can keep caste discrimination at bay. While activists and politicians demand a special law for ‘honour killings’, it is time to examine what has been done, and what governments have failed to do.

Is this an isolated event?

While Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian movement is often celebrated for its social justice legacy, caste-based violence and ‘honour killings’ persist. Twenty-seven-year-old Kavin was killed over his relationship with a dominant caste woman. Southern districts have seen recurring caste violence, often involving students. In Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, a Dalit boy was hacked by classmates from a dominant caste after prolonged bullying, prompting the government to form a one-man committee under Justice Chandru in 2023. Two years later, in 2025 another Dalit boy was hacked, losing his fingers after leading his team to victory in a kabaddi match against dominant caste players. ‘Honour killings’ have perpetuated in the state from Kannagi-Murugesan in 2003 to Kavin’s murder now. Many cases remain unreported, disguised as suicides in rural areas. Despite reformers like Periyar, caste remains, as Dr B R Ambedkar said, “a state of mind”. A civil society report documents 65 ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu since 2017. The systemic failure in the implementation of the already existing provisions and directives enables such crimes.