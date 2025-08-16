Mangalam Falls reopens with handrails, but tourists want more amenities

TIRUCHY: While welcoming the forest department's efforts to reopen Mangalam Falls, a popular tourist spot in the Pachamalai hills in Thuraiyur, after the installation of handrails, tourists expressed concern that several essential amenities are yet to be provided. The handrails were installed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh for the safety of visitors while bathing. Mangalam Falls, which is renowned for its perennial flow, is located under the Thuraiyur forest range in Tiruchy district.

Once the monsoon begins, the waterfall gushes continuously for several weeks, attracting tourists from across Tamil Nadu. Due to recent rains on Pachamalai Hills, the falls have started receiving water over the last few days. Based on the long-pending demands, the forest department had sent a proposal seeking funds to instal safety handrails and a concrete base at the falls, handrails to climb 80 steep stairs, drinking water, toilets, a dressing room and parking facilities.

Meanwhile, sources said the state government allocating Rs 10 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) programme was not sufficient to complete the works. With the available funds, the forest department installed handrails and opened it to the public last week, after it had been closed for some time to carry out the work. This initiative received appreciation among the tourists.