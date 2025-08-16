MKU college increases fees by 10% annually, students hit

MADURAI: Students of Madurai Kamaraj University College in Tallakulam have appealed to the state government to regularise fees, saying the college has been increasing it by 10% every year based on the syndicate decision.

Established in 1994, the college offers 16 UG and seven PG courses. More than 3,500 students, most of whom are from economically weaker sections, are studying in the institution. More than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff are working here, of which 21 are MKU teaching faculties, and the rest are guest lecturers who are paid consolidated salary of Rs 25,000.

Speaking to TNIE, M Kavitha (name changed), a student, said she had joined the college because of the fees was less. However, the college is revising it by 10% every year, which is a burden on her parents. “MKU authorities must look into this and revoke the syndicate order. None of the colleges in the city increases fees every year. The infrastructure here is very average, and does not match the fees they collect,” she said.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has been continuously fighting against the fee hike. “So far we have given several representations to the collector, authorities of MKU and higher education department. We even staged protests, but they have gone in vain. What is the need to increase the fees every year? Salaries for teaching staff have remained the same for the last few years. Though it is a state-run university’s college, it is collecting more than ten times the government approved fees,” said SFI district secretary C David Rajadurai.