Plea seeks TN govt to fence abandoned quarries & mines

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC has sought a detailed report from the state government on a PIL filed seeking a direction to form a committee to fence abandoned mines and quarries across the state.
The litigant R Sathiamoorthy, who is the executive trustee of the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns in Madurai, stated that there have been frequent accidents in abandoned mines and quarries in the state. Despite the severity and recurrence of the accidents, no preventive measures have been implemented, he alleged.
The Tamil Nadu Mines and Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, envisages the insertion of Section IV-A that provides the constitution of a Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation Committee and also creation of green fund for the better maintenance of abandoned mines and quarries in the state. If the mines and minerals are transported outside the state, the contribution of the green fund shall be 20% of seigniorage fee, he added.
He sought directions to immediately fence all the abandoned quarries and to ensure that all district reclamation, restoration and rehabilitation committee carry out their responsibilities properly.
When the case was heard recently by a bench of justices SM Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan, the additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan submitted that the state government has passed a G.O. in this regard on April 22, which empowers district collectors to allot up to Rs 50 lakh for the green fund.
He further added that steps are being taken to implement the above G.O. and sought time to file a detailed report. The judges adjourned the case to August 21.