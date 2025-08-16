Plea seeks TN govt to fence abandoned quarries & mines

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC has sought a detailed report from the state government on a PIL filed seeking a direction to form a committee to fence abandoned mines and quarries across the state.

The litigant R Sathiamoorthy, who is the executive trustee of the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns in Madurai, stated that there have been frequent accidents in abandoned mines and quarries in the state. Despite the severity and recurrence of the accidents, no preventive measures have been implemented, he alleged.

The Tamil Nadu Mines and Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, envisages the insertion of Section IV-A that provides the constitution of a Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation Committee and also creation of green fund for the better maintenance of abandoned mines and quarries in the state. If the mines and minerals are transported outside the state, the contribution of the green fund shall be 20% of seigniorage fee, he added.