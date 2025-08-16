PM praising RSS during a national event unacceptable: Thiruma

SALEM: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments praising the RSS in his Independence Day address, VCK chief Thol Thirumalavan said, "The RSS has repeatedly been banned for its divisive activities and is known for pushing hate politics against minorities, dividing people on religious lines, and consolidating votes through caste pride. Praising such a movement during a national event is completely unacceptable and shocking."

Speaking at the 26th State Conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem on Friday, he warned that democracy in India is under threat and called for unity among all democratic forces.

"Democracy must win, and fascist politics must fall. Today, democracy is fighting for its very survival against Sanatan ideology," he said, and urged political parties and activists to work together to safeguard secular and democratic traditions.

Criticising the privatisation of sanitation work in Chennai, Thirumavalavan urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to formally recognise sanitation workers as government employees.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the welfare measures announced for workers, including insurance cover, free breakfast schemes, educational assistance, and subsidies for self-employment.

The CPI's 26th State Conference, to be held till August 18 at Nehru Kalai Arangam in Salem, was inaugurated by CPI’s national secretariat member Amarjit Kaur, and was presided over by CPI state secretary Mutharasan. The opening included the ceremonial arrival of the party flag, the lighting of the "sacrifice flame," and floral tributes to MK Gandhi's statue.

Stalin and alliance leaders will speak at a public meeting on August 16, and the party’s resolutions will be passed on August 17.