Pottaloorani residents seek freedom from fish feed producing units

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Pottaloorani pasted posters across the village on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, demanding freedom from fish feed companies polluting their village here on Friday.

The agitation committee against fish feed companies, which has been protesting against three companies causing foul odour for more than 450 days, pasted posters across the village demanding freedom from these pollution-causing companies.

Meanwhile, district collector K Elambahavath hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour in the presence of Superintendent of Police Albert John, at Tharuvai grounds on Friday. Over 705 students from several schools participated in the cultural programmes. Elambahavath distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5.49 crore to 79 beneficiaries. He also distributed certificates of appreciation to officers from various departments.