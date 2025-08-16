Rain boost for kuruvai paddy cultivation, samba preparation in delta

"There have been good rains during the traditional month of Aadi. This will help for a bumper harvest during the current kuruvai season," said G Srinivasan, a farmer from Ganapathi Agraharam. R Sukumaran of Kakkarai called the rain “necessary” for standing kuruvai crop. Mentioning that early kuruvai paddy has come up for harvest in his village and surrounding ones, AK Ravichander of Ammayagaram, however, said, "Due to the rains, the field is wet and the machines had to be operated for three hours to harvest the crop. This leads to an increase in expenses."

Meanwhile, farmers who skipped kuruvai crop for samba paddy cultivation also are using the rainwater, in addition to canal water, for transplantation work, Sukumaran said. According to official sources, samba paddy is expected to be cultivated on 1.23 lakh hectares in Thanjavur, 1.38 lakh hectares in Tiruvarur and on 70,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai.

"Farmers going in for samba need to sow long-term varieties from August 15 to September 7. Those going in for medium-term varieties could sow throughout September. This would save the crop from heavy rains during the northeast monsoon," said P Kalaivanan of the senior agro technologists forum.