Stock library with books for competitive exams: Papparapatti youth

DHARMAPURI: Jobs in the public sector are coveted with many youth preparing for competitive examinations for years. The government-run Subramaniya Siva Memorial in Papparapatti is a sought-after destination for such job aspirants because of its tranquil ambience and library facilities.

On an average at least 80 to 100 youth arrive here to study and use the library. However, the patrons complain the facility lacks books which aid in competitive exams, drinking water facilities and sufficient rest rooms for visitors.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sibiarasan from Papparapatti said, "The Subramaniya Siva Memorial is located on a five-acre property. School and college students as well as people appearing for competitive exams come here on a daily basis. The library lacks appropriate books that help in preparation."

The administration should provide 10 sets of class 6 to 10 books which will be crucial for cracking competitive exams. Further, we would also like more benches and desks so that more students can join the study sessions, he suggested.

S Kayalvizhi, another local resident, said, "The administration must take steps to improve the drinking water facilities here. While there are restrooms, the water supply is irregular. Our key demand is improvement of the library."

Officials at the Dharmapuri district administration assured to look into the issue and take necessary steps.

I-Day marked at venue

On Friday BJP cadre led by state vice-president KP Ramalingam celebrated Independence Day at the Subramaniya Siva Memorial. Speaking on the occasion, he said: "As the DMK government is terrified about the upcoming election, they are implementing many schemes at the last minute to mislead the people. Chief Minister MK Stalin does not care about the welfare of the people".