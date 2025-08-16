Tiruppur exporters seek relief from CM after US imposes 50% tariff on Indian goods

TIRUPPUR: Even as buyers in the United States have started holding orders that have been placed, exporters from Tiruppur met Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted a host of requests, including special emergency credit facility and a moratorium on bank loan repayments.

US President Donald Trump announced a 50 % tariff on goods exported from India to the US from August 27.

Exporters are concerned that this tax burden will affect businesses in Tiruppur as knitwear export from Tiruppur to the US is worth Rs 2,000 crore. In total, trade for the previous financial year amounted to Rs 44,747 crore, of which nearly 35 % was exported to the US.

Exporters expressed hope that the central government will bring back the tax burden to normal levels. They are also considering alternative arrangements to deal with this impact.

In this context, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with representatives from various exporters' associations across the state on Thursday, to understand the probable impact on the export industry.

During this meeting, a few important demands were placed before the chief minister on behalf of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA).

N Thirukkumaran, general secretary of TEA said "Industrial knitwear companies in Tiruppur will be affected by the tax announcement. Although the impact isn’t seen yet, US buyers have requested our exporters to hold previously placed orders are they are unwilling to import knitwear after paying high duty fees. If this situation continues, many companies will shut shop, leading to job loss.”