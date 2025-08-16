TN pushes for larger aircraft on key routes in the state

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Friday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to press IndiGo to deploy Airbus A320 aircraft on intra-state routes between Chennai-Thoothukudi and Chennai-Tiruchy.

In a post on X, Rajaa said every IndiGo flight on these sectors operates at full capacity, yet passengers are confined to smaller ATR planes, which he described as “horrendous” and unsuitable for a state that plays a key role in the country’s economy. “These ATRs may suffice for tier-three connectivity, but TN hosts a large volume of business travellers who endure uncomfortable, hot and crowded flights,” he said. Poor air-conditioning, turbulence-prone aircraft, and hard landings have prompted frequent flyers to avoid these services altogether, he added.

“Opening swanky new airports is futile if larger, more stable aircraft are deliberately kept out,” the minister noted.

Rajaa termed the practice “gross negligence and wanton disregard” for travellers, particularly given the high fares, and urged centre and IndiGo to address the issue.