Western Bypass Phase One opening to be delayed

COIMBATORE: The first phase of the ambitious Western Ring Road project in Coimbatore, originally scheduled for completion this August, has been delayed by over two months, pushing its inauguration to November this year.

The 32.43-kilometre road, also known as the Western Bypass is designed to connect Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) to Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67), cutting across 15 revenue villages in the district. Once complete, the four-lane corridor is expected to significantly decongest the city by diverting heavy vehicles away from the central business areas.

The project is being executed in three phases. Phase One, spanning 11.80 km, runs through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti, at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. It was launched in August 2023 by the Public Works and Highways Minister. The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 320 cr for land acquisition across all three phases.

State Highways Department officials had planned to wrap up the first phase by August 2025 and move to Phase Two, a 12.10 km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam, in September. However, with Phase One works still incomplete, the start of the second phase has also been pushed back.

Phase Two, passing through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam, is pegged at a cost of Rs 348 cr. The final leg, Phase Three, will cover 8.09 km from Pannimadai to Narasimhanaickenpalayam via Nanjundapuram and Kurudampalayam.