Western Bypass Phase One opening to be delayed

COIMBATORE: The first phase of the ambitious Western Ring Road project in Coimbatore, originally scheduled for completion this August, has been delayed by over two months, pushing its inauguration to November this year.
The 32.43-kilometre road, also known as the Western Bypass is designed to connect Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) to Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67), cutting across 15 revenue villages in the district. Once complete, the four-lane corridor is expected to significantly decongest the city by diverting heavy vehicles away from the central business areas.
The project is being executed in three phases. Phase One, spanning 11.80 km, runs through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti, at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. It was launched in August 2023 by the Public Works and Highways Minister. The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 320 cr for land acquisition across all three phases.
State Highways Department officials had planned to wrap up the first phase by August 2025 and move to Phase Two, a 12.10 km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam, in September. However, with Phase One works still incomplete, the start of the second phase has also been pushed back.
Phase Two, passing through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam, is pegged at a cost of Rs 348 cr. The final leg, Phase Three, will cover 8.09 km from Pannimadai to Narasimhanaickenpalayam via Nanjundapuram and Kurudampalayam.
Senior officials say roughly 80% of Phase One is complete. Key pending works include paving and furnishing the remaining 2.5 km of road, completing two flyovers, and constructing four to five truck lay bays. The Madampatti junction flyover is over 90% complete, while bridge work at the Mylkal junction stands at just over 30%.
"Due to delays in land acquisition, the relocation of pipelines, EB cables, and a crematorium near Mylkal, the flyover work there slowed down considerably," a senior official told TNIE. "We also faced unexpected challenges in procuring soil for embankment construction, which hampered progress. However, we are now moving at a faster pace and expect to finish by the end of October."
While delays in large-scale infrastructure projects are not uncommon, local residents and commuters have voiced concerns over the repeated postponements, citing the urgent need for improved traffic flow around the city's western corridor. Officials, however, remain optimistic that the momentum gained in recent weeks will ensure Phase One is ready for inauguration in November, paving the way for Phase Two to begin soon after.