Will provide concrete houses to poor if elected, says EPS

RANIPET, TIRUVANNAMALAI: As part of his ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom’ election campaign, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Kaniyambadi in the Arcot constituency, and later Arani, Cheyyar and Tiruvannamalai. During the meetings he addressed, he promised saris for women every Diwali and concrete houses for the poor if AIADMK comes to power in the 2026 elections.

Speaking at Kaniyambadi, EPS promised that after they come to power, it will facilitate the supply of the soil required for brick kilns in the region. Currently, around 7,000 people work in approximately 400 brick kilns here, but the business has been affected due to the unavailability of sandy soil.

He further said that a dam would be constructed across the Naganadhi in Amirthi, which would help fill 25 lakes. To address the issue of untreated sewage from the Vellore Government Hospital being discharged into Sabidallipuram lake, he assured that the sewage would be treated before being released if they come to power. He also pledged to improve facilities in the Amirthi forests to boost tourism.

In Arani, Tiruvannamalai, EPS promised that the Sooryakulam lake would be desilted, its banks strengthened, and footpaths laid around it. Accusing the DMK government of increasing taxes, he alleged that the power tariff had risen by 67 percent, while taxes for shops and houses had gone up by approximately 150 percent and 100 percent respectively.