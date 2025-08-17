60 days on, devotees fret over 'inaction' on Samayapuram temple arch damage

TIRUCHY: Questioning the inaction despite about two months having passed since a portion of the cement plastering of the front arch gave away, devotees urge the HR&CE department to undertake repairs on the structure at the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram without any further delay. Hundreds of devotees enter the sanctum and ritual areas of the temple through the arch.

Devotees can often be spotted lighting lamps and pouring salt into the plastic drums placed near the arch as part of rituals. It is against this backdrop that a portion of the plastering came off the arch around two months ago. Mentioning there already having been warning signs ahead of the incident, devotees, blaming a lack of timely maintenance, urge the temple administration to immediately inspect the structure and carry out restoration work.