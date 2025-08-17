7-year-old girl among three children drowned to death in separate incidents in Tiruchy, Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A seven-year-old girl was among three children who died in separate drowning incidents in Tiruchy and Ariyalur districts on Friday. In one incident in Tiruchy, R Arumairaj (51) of N Kuttapattu in Srirangam taluk along with his wife and daughter A Akshitha (7) on Friday evening headed to the Kattalai canal to bathe and wash clothes.

While her parents were engaged in washing clothes, Akshitha, who was bathing, suddenly went missing. Her parents subsequently spotted her in the water body following which she was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Akshitha, however, was declared brought dead, sources said.

The Ramji Nagar police have registered a case. In another incident, K Ilaiya Magizhan (13) of the BHEL township in Kailasapuram was staying at his uncle’s house. On Friday morning, the Class 7 student attended Independence Day celebrations at school. After the event, he along with his friends headed to a pond to bathe, where he, however, ventured into the deeper portion and drowned, sources said.