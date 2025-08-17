Activists urge measures to stop felling of trees in Vattamalai Dam's water-spread area

TIRUPPUR: The biodiversity around the Vattamalai Dam in Uthamapalayam near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district is under threat with the felling of trees in its water-spread area, allegedly for planting saplings.
Social activists urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to take appropriate action to prevent the removal of trees.
S Manikandan, a social activist from Vellakovil, said, "This small dam comes under the Amaravathi Division of the WRD, and relies on surplus water from the Parambikulam- Aliyar Project (PAP). Its water-spread area is about 800 acres."
"The water-spread area is rich in native trees, including white babul, vachellia nilotica, neem, and melia dubia. There is also Prosopis juliflora. And teak and sandalwood are also likely to be there in some places. It is also a shelter to spotted deer, foxes, wild boars, and many species of birds. Migratory birds also visit here during the seasons. For the past few days, some people have been felling existing trees and planting new saplings in the dam's water-spread areas," he added.
Further, he said, "We would welcome it if they removed the Prosopis juliflora. But native trees are being felled in the name of planting new saplings. It is not acceptable to remove existing trees and plant new saplings. We don't know if the Water Resources Department (WRD) is doing this or if any other volunteers are doing it. Whoever is doing this, felling existing trees is not good for the biodiversity there. The WRD and the district administration should take appropriate action to prevent the felling of trees there."
TK Arulkumar, a farmer, said, "The movement of anti-social elements has increased in the water-spread area of the dam. Many people go inside every day for fishing. Surveillance cameras and security should be increased at necessary places."
A senior official of the Amaravathi Division of WRD said, "We gave permission to some volunteers to plant saplings on the boundaries. Only Prosopis juliflora can be removed. Other native trees should not be removed. The complaints will be investigated and appropriate steps will be taken."