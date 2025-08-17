Activists urge measures to stop felling of trees in Vattamalai Dam's water-spread area

TIRUPPUR: The biodiversity around the Vattamalai Dam in Uthamapalayam near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district is under threat with the felling of trees in its water-spread area, allegedly for planting saplings.

Social activists urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to take appropriate action to prevent the removal of trees.

S Manikandan, a social activist from Vellakovil, said, "This small dam comes under the Amaravathi Division of the WRD, and relies on surplus water from the Parambikulam- Aliyar Project (PAP). Its water-spread area is about 800 acres."

"The water-spread area is rich in native trees, including white babul, vachellia nilotica, neem, and melia dubia. There is also Prosopis juliflora. And teak and sandalwood are also likely to be there in some places. It is also a shelter to spotted deer, foxes, wild boars, and many species of birds. Migratory birds also visit here during the seasons. For the past few days, some people have been felling existing trees and planting new saplings in the dam's water-spread areas," he added.