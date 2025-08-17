Centre should spend more on education: VIT founder

VELLORE: Highlighting the long-standing demand to allocate 6% of the country’s GDP to education, the founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Dr G Viswanathan, said that the central government should spend more on education, noting that only 3% is currently spent. He was speaking at the 40th convocation of the institute on Saturday.

“In the 2025-26 budget, the central government allocated only 2.5% of its Rs 55 lakh crore budget for education. With 4.3 crore students currently enrolled in higher education in India, the new education policy aims to achieve a 50 % gross enrolment ratio, requiring the student count to rise to 8 crore. This requires more classrooms, infrastructure and funding,” he said.