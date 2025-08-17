CM Stalin criticises Governor Ravi, credits him for uniting TN in Dravidian ideology

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday that Governor R N Ravi was appointed by the BJP government with the sole purpose of defaming the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK, but added that the governor had ironically helped unite the people in their love for the Tamil language and in strengthening Dravidian ideology.

CM Stalin made the remarks after inaugurating the online application system for crop loans under the Cooperative Department at Adhiyamankottai. He also participated in a government event near the Combined Court Complex, where he laid the foundation stone for 1,044 projects worth Rs 512.52 crore and inaugurated 1,073 projects worth Rs 362.77 crore. Further, he distributed welfare assistance worth ₹830.06 crore to 70,427 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP government had appointed Governor R N Ravi with the only task of defaming the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK party. He is known to put forth harsh criticism against us, will not give approval for state schemes, will recite non-existent ‘Thirukural’. Most of all, he will disrespect our ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, disrespect our students. Moreover, he would spread panic stating our education, law and order are failing.”

He further alleged, “When compared to BJP-ruled states we have been performing exceptionally well. Irritated and enraged by this, he is whining in public meetings.”

Stalin added, “We need a governor like R N Ravi here. He has been crucial in uniting us in our love for our language, uniting us as a people and instilling the Dravidian ideologies.”