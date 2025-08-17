General council meeting will be held as planned, says Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday confirmed that the party’s special general council meeting will be held as scheduled on Sunday at a private marriage hall near Puducherry.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, he said, “There is no change in the meeting. Some miscreants are spreading rumours on social media that the meeting has been cancelled. I strongly state that the meeting will take place under my leadership. Members should not believe such rumours.”
Regarding his wife Saraswathi’s 77th birthday celebrations on Friday, he said, “Anbumani came with his family and conveyed wishes. I welcomed him, and apart from that, we did not discuss anything. Claims about reconciliation are false.”
The event marked the first time Ramadoss and Anbumani were seen together in two months.
Ramadoss said important resolutions would be passed at the meeting and urged all members to attend.
“At least 4,000 members are expected to participate,” he added.
He also expressed condolences on the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, describing him as a close friend.
Further, he alleged that his supporters were being threatened. “My personal assistant Swaminathan and his family have received death threats. A complaint has been lodged with the DGP, request protection for his family,” he said.