General council meeting will be held as planned, says Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday confirmed that the party’s special general council meeting will be held as scheduled on Sunday at a private marriage hall near Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, he said, “There is no change in the meeting. Some miscreants are spreading rumours on social media that the meeting has been cancelled. I strongly state that the meeting will take place under my leadership. Members should not believe such rumours.”

Regarding his wife Saraswathi’s 77th birthday celebrations on Friday, he said, “Anbumani came with his family and conveyed wishes. I welcomed him, and apart from that, we did not discuss anything. Claims about reconciliation are false.”