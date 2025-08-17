Hold transfer counselling this year, demand engineering college technical staff

COIMBATORE: Technical staff of government engineering colleges have demanded transfer counselling for them, at least this year, since it has not been held for the past two years. They sent a petition in this regard to the Commissioner, Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

As per the norm, the DOTE should conduct the transfer counselling for the technical staff, teaching staff, and clerical staff working at the 11 government engineering colleges in the state every year, stated a technical staff member of Government College of Technology (GCT) in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named.

He said that while DOTE has not conducted transfer counselling for technical staff members working in the various departments of the colleges, it properly conducts transfer counselling for the teaching and clerical staff every year.