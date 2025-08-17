Lady cop lauded for helping migrant worker deliver baby in auto

TIRUPPUR: A lady police constable, who helped a woman from Odisha deliver her baby in an autorickshaw on Friday night, was lauded by Police Commissioner S Rajendran, on Saturday.

Sources said a police team from 15 Velampalayam was conducting a vehicle check near a private school on TM Poondi ring road around Friday midnight. When they checked a passenger autorickshaw, they saw a guest worker with labour pain who was en route the ESI Hospital in Chettipalayam.

Armed woman police constable R Kokila, who was part of the police team, realised that the lady was about to give birth. Kokila, who has reportedly completed a nursing course, travelled with the woman in the vehicle. She also helped the woman give birth to a baby girl in the autorickshaw before they reached the hospital. Subsequently, the mother and infant were admitted at the hospital and treated.