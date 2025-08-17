Lady cop lauded for helping migrant worker deliver baby in auto

TIRUPPUR: A lady police constable, who helped a woman from Odisha deliver her baby in an autorickshaw on Friday night, was lauded by Police Commissioner S Rajendran, on Saturday.
Sources said a police team from 15 Velampalayam was conducting a vehicle check near a private school on TM Poondi ring road around Friday midnight. When they checked a passenger autorickshaw, they saw a guest worker with labour pain who was en route the ESI Hospital in Chettipalayam.
Armed woman police constable R Kokila, who was part of the police team, realised that the lady was about to give birth. Kokila, who has reportedly completed a nursing course, travelled with the woman in the vehicle. She also helped the woman give birth to a baby girl in the autorickshaw before they reached the hospital. Subsequently, the mother and infant were admitted at the hospital and treated.
Commissioner S Rajendran lauded Kokila. Speaking to reporters, Kokila said, "A sub-inspector on duty told me he would go to the hospital and make all the arrangements, and instructed me to go with the woman. I am already a nursing graduate with eight months of experience. Thus, I was able to help her on time."
Inspector VN Padmavathi said, "The woman is Bharathi (23) from Odisha. She lives with her husband in Tiruppur. The baby and mother are stable."