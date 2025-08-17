Madras HC dismisses plea to include Tamil as subject in KVs in TN

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC recently dismissed a petition seeking the inclusion of Tamil language as a subject for Classes 1 to 12 in Kendriya Vidyalayas statewide. Prescribing syllabus is a decision made by academic councils, which the Union ministry of education must approve, said a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete.

Petitioner Ponkumar, representing the Thamizhaga Kattida Thozhilalar Madhiya Sangam, had sought a directive to include Tamil as a subject in Kendriya Vidyalayas in TN. The judges said the court cannot issue a directive to interfere with the syllabus approved by the Government of India or the classes incorporated in the Education Code, especially for Kendriya Vidyalayas, which are central schools. “Hence, this writ petition stands dismissed. If any grievance exists, the petitioner may approach the competent authority,” the court said.