Madras HC orders action against cops for dragging job scam probe for 10 years

CHENNAI: Holding that the rule of law cannot prevail if persons involved in serious crimes are allowed to go scot-free, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to take departmental action against the inspectors attached to District Crime Branch (DCB) of Tiruvannamalai district police for failing to complete the probe into bogus recruitment to the Railways and file the charge sheet even after 10 years of registering the FIR.

It is a statutory mandate imposed by the law that once a cognisable offence is reported, the police are required to act without delay, hold a thorough probe and take steps to ensure the offenders are brought before the court but in the present case, investigation has been left pending for “an unjustifiably long period,” Justice P Velmurugan observed in a recent order on a petition filed by the affected persons.

He noted, “Unfortunately, this case is another example where the matter has been left pending for years without any valid reason, which damages public trust in the police and in the justice system.”