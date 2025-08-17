Nagaland Governor La Ganesan cremated in TN with state honours

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday accorded state honours to Nagaland Governor and former senior BJP leader La Ganesan, who passed away on Friday evening at the age of 80. His last rites were performed at the Besant Nagar crematorium, after which his mortal remains were kept in T Nagar for the public and political leaders to pay their respects.

Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage and placed a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among those who paid respects were Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan; Union Ministers L Murugan and Arjun Ram Meghwal; Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru, Ma Subramanian and S Regupathy; Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, senior BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and H Raja among several others.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio also paid his respects. Leaders from other political parties and several prominent personalities also paid their respects.

Nagenthran announced that the party flag will fly at half-mast and all events stand cancelled for five days as a mark of mourning.