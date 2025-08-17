Over 180 passengers travelling from Dubai to Kochi, stranded at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Coimbatore airport late on Friday night after more than 180 passengers of a private airline, traveling from Dubai to Kochi, were stranded without proper arrangements for food, accommodation, and onward travel.

A SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Kochi, carrying 184 passengers, including children, women, and heart patients, departed from Dubai at 2:20 pm on Friday after a 55-minute delay. The flight was scheduled to land in Kochi at 8:30 pm on Friday night, but weather conditions forced it to divert to Coimbatore airport, where it landed around 9:30 pm.

The stranded passengers immediately sought help from airline staff, demanding basic amenities such as water, food, and transportation to Kochi. After a significant delay, the private airline arranged bus facilities only at 2:30 am on Saturday morning. However, many distressed passengers, according to sources, had already left for Kerala by hiring private vehicles.

"All 184 of us reached Dubai airport around 9 am on Friday, as our boarding time was 12:25 pm. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 1:25 pm, was delayed by an hour and was expected to reach Kochi by 8:30 pm. However, the cabin crew informed us that we were landing at Coimbatore due to adverse weather conditions, and we arrived around 9:30 pm. We were kept in the aircraft for about an hour, hoping the flight would immediately return to Kochi. An hour later, the crew informed us that they could not fly to Kochi as the weather had worsened and said they would arrange bus facilities for us to reach Kerala by road. However, they failed to make any such arrangements," said Resmi Printo, a freelance journalist from Kerala who works in the UAE.