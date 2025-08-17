'Poor road discipline' among private bus drivers puts commuters at risk

Despite repeated complaints, enforcement by traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities remains weak. There have been no regular or surprise inspections to penalise errant drivers, residents allege. Vehicle users now demand better training for bus drivers and conductors, along with strict enforcement of traffic rules.

M Devi, a daily commuter from Thiruvanaikoil, said, “Drivers stop suddenly without any signal. It’s risky for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. They park wherever they like, even in the middle of traffic. Once, my bike collided with a bus after it stopped suddenly.”

When TNIE asked several bus drivers about the issue, they admitted to certain violations, citing practical challenges. “We are forced to stop anywhere because there are no proper bus stops in many areas.”

A private bus driver said, “The owner scolds us if we don’t pick up passengers quickly, or we lose out to other buses.”

When contacted, officials from the Transport department in Tiruchy told TNIE, “We provide road safety awareness to drivers while issuing and renewing licences. However, they often neglect the rules once on the road. During our checks, we impose fines. On average, five to ten cases are registered monthly. We will intensify our inspections.”