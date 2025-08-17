'Poor road discipline' among private bus drivers puts commuters at risk

TIRUCHY: Commuters in Tiruchy city complain that they continue to face inconvenience due to the poor road discipline of bus drivers, especially those operating private buses. Private bus drivers in Tiruchy violate traffic rules, leading to traffic congestion and, in some cases, accidents, they add. With over 150 private buses operating in different parts of the city, most of the drivers fail to use indicators while turning, stop abruptly in the middle of the road for passengers, and violate lane discipline.
From November 2024 to July 2025, at least 10 people, including two women, have died after being hit by private buses in separate incidents, according to police sources. Commuters allege it is common to see buses stopping at traffic signals by occupying the free left turn lane, blocking the smooth flow of vehicles. In their rush to board more passengers, drivers also honk excessively, creating panic, they add. Government bus drivers, though generally more disciplined, have also been engaged in similar behaviour at times, adding to the problem.
Despite repeated complaints, enforcement by traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities remains weak. There have been no regular or surprise inspections to penalise errant drivers, residents allege. Vehicle users now demand better training for bus drivers and conductors, along with strict enforcement of traffic rules.
M Devi, a daily commuter from Thiruvanaikoil, said, “Drivers stop suddenly without any signal. It’s risky for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. They park wherever they like, even in the middle of traffic. Once, my bike collided with a bus after it stopped suddenly.”
When TNIE asked several bus drivers about the issue, they admitted to certain violations, citing practical challenges. “We are forced to stop anywhere because there are no proper bus stops in many areas.”
A private bus driver said, “The owner scolds us if we don’t pick up passengers quickly, or we lose out to other buses.”
When contacted, officials from the Transport department in Tiruchy told TNIE, “We provide road safety awareness to drivers while issuing and renewing licences. However, they often neglect the rules once on the road. During our checks, we impose fines. On average, five to ten cases are registered monthly. We will intensify our inspections.”