Restore medical education to state list: DMK MLA

CHENNAI: Alleging that 'medical education' being moved from the state list to the concurrent list of the Constitution in 1976 has led to a systematic erosion of state autonomy in healthcare, DMK MLA and part-time member of the state planning commission Ezhilan Naganathan submitted a report to the high-level committee on centre-state relations, constituted by the state government, recommending that the subject be restored to the state list.

Ezhilan made a detailed presentation on Saturday about the recommendation report and on the 'overt centralisation of powers in the subject of health and medical education' before the high-level committee members — retired IAS officer K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former state planning commission vice chairman M Naganathan.

He also stressed on the need to abolish the National Medical Commission (NMC) and bring back the statutory body of Medical Council of India (MCI). He argued the NMC act undermines state participation in health education and also referred to the disadvantages of NEET.