Anna University starts two new PG courses

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced two new postgraduate programmes – MTech in Climate Change and Disaster Management, and ME in Thermal Engineering – from this academic year, as part of efforts to revive interest in PG engineering courses.

With each passing year, the enrolment in PG engineering courses is on the decline and hence the university has decided to restructure the courses to attract more students.

“A detailed plan for restructuring of the PG courses will be implemented after getting approval from the syndicate,” said a varsity official.

The MTech in Climate Change and Disaster Management, offered by the Civil Engineering department, aims to prepare new generation of scientists and planners to tackle climate-related challenges through science-based planning, research, and innovation.

The curriculum will cover mitigation strategies for carbon footprint reduction, carbon storage and sequestration, non-fossil fuel technologies, solutions to deal with urban climate change, marine and coastal ecosystem loss, water security, and integrated disaster response. Students will also gain practical exposure through the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, which offers advanced climate modelling, real-time projects, and internships with government agencies.

The ME in Thermal Engineering, to be offered by Mechanical Engineering department, will focus on engines and hybrid technologies. “The curriculum blends core thermal sciences with modern hybrid propulsion systems, empowering graduates to lead in automotive research and development,sustainable transportation and green energy industries,” said a faculty member.

Admissions will be based on TANCET and GATE scores. Graduates in mechanical engineering, mechatronics, automobile and allied branches are eligible to apply for Thermal Engineering course while, students from civil engineering, MSc environmental science, life sciences, geography, and geology can apply for MTech in Climate Change.

“The new age course has been designed keeping in mind the emerging needs of the society and it will definitely attract students and at the same time raise awareness about the array of career options the core engineering courses offer,” said a professor in the university.