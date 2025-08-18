Curb spotted deer population, demand farmers as stray dogs kill one in Coimbatore's Karumathampatti

COIMBATORE: A pack of stray dogs killed a spotted deer at a grove in Elachipalayam village near Karumathampatti on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, farmers in the locality demanded the Tamil Nadu forest department to control the population of the spotted deer, which frequently damage crops.

Habituated to killing deer, stray dogs now bite goats and even cows in the agricultural fields. They bite us when we try to chase them away, claimed farmers.

"If a spotted deer is found dead in a farm, forest department staff will suspect us and even register cases against us. Hence we have taken a video of the dogs killing the spotted deer," added farmers.

T Prabhakaran, the State Organising Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, pointed to the destruction of crops by the strays.