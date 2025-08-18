Daily evening slip tests mandatory for Class 12 students in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a bid to improve academic performance and raise the pass percentage in board examinations, Tiruchy Chief Educational Officer (CEO) has directed all higher secondary schools to conduct daily evening slip tests for the students of Class XII.

The initiative, piloted last year on a smaller scale, is now being enforced strictly across 250 government and aided schools, covering more than 22,000 students. Before the cancellation of the public examination for class XI, the tests were conducted for both the classes.

Officials stressed that the tests are conducted without affecting the completion of the regular syllabus, which is being covered as per the academic schedule for the year. Subject teachers handle portions systematically during class hours, while slip tests in the evenings are used to reinforce what has been taught earlier.

The papers are set collaboratively by subject teachers, compiled into a common question bank, and circulated to headmasters to ensure uniformity across schools. The daily tests range from 25 to 30 marks, and sometimes up to 50 marks, with most questions in short-answer format. Students are tested across subjects on a rotational basis.