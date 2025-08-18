Madras High Court refuses to restrain actor Vijay’s TVK from using party flag

CHENNAI: In a big relief to actor Vijay and his newly-floated Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of its much-trumpeted conference in Madurai later this week, the Madras High Court has refused to restrain them from using the party flag holding that the party’s flag “neither causes deception nor confusion” among the public.

The applications for interim injunctions were filed by the Thondaimandala Sandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai alleging trademark and copyright violations against TVK as its flag is identical and deceptively similar to its registered flag and logo.

The main suit is yet to be heard by the court.

Referring to the prayer for injunction under the Trademark Act, the judge noted that the trust has not got a separate registration for the colour combination of the flag.

He stated, on the assumption that the trust’s trademark is entitled to protection from violation by virtue of registration, a question arises whether the trademark has been infringed upon or not.

“It is no doubt essential features of a mark may be considered. Even so on a prima facie comparison, the colour scheme (of the flag) cannot be characterised as an essential feature,” he said.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy held, “While minute comparison is not warranted, even when examined from the perspective of a person of average intelligence and in perfect recollection availing of the services of the trust, it cannot be said that the use of the impugned flag is likely cause deception or confusion among the public.”

Rejecting the application for interim injunction under the Copyright Act for copyright infringement, Justice Senthilkumar said, “On a prima facie comparison, it cannot be said the defendant’s (TVK) flag is a substantial copy of the plaintiff’s flag,”