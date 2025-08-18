Minister MRK Panneerselvam refutes PMK’s charges of CM ignoring Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam dismissed the charges levelled by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been ignoring Dharmapuri since the people defeated the DMK in all five constituencies of the district during the 2021 Assembly election.

In a statement on Sunday, Paneerselvam said if Anbumani’s statement was true, people would not have elected the candidates of the DMK-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dharmapuri district.

Panneerselvam said out of frustration caused by his differences with his father, S Ramadoss, Anbumani is using Dharmapuri district as an excuse to issue such a statements.

Denying another allegation of Anbumani that nothing has been done for acquiring land for establishing the Dharmapuri-Morappur broad-gauge rail link, Panneerselvam said 60% of land acquisition works are complete and `29 crore have been paid as compensation to land owners. The work on acquiring 24 hectares will be over soon.

“Anbumani, who is finding fault with the DMK government even for railway projects, has not criticised the Modi government. Also, his attendance at Lok Sabha sessions stood at just 30%. What did he obtain for the Dharmapuri people through the Lok Sabha?” Panneerselvam asked.