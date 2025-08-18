Off the cuff | Thank you, scripted

Two days after Chennai corporation sanitary workers were detained following a 13-day protest against privatisation, Mayor R Priya led a “Thank You” rally of newly-recruited contract staff last week. Placards of gratitude were waved, but the script was obvious. When a reporter thrust a mic at a worker to ask about the government’s new welfare schemes, Priya leapt in — blocking the camera, hoisting placards to hide faces, whispering cues before letting the worker speak. The move drew criticism online, with many accusing the mayor of stage-managing the rally organised to gather support.

- Praveena S A

Handshake politics

Saturday began with high drama: ED raids on Minister I Periyasamy’s house, angry cadres outside, and even one supporter attempting self-immolation before police intervened. But by evening, the narrative flipped. As officers packed up files and laptops, the DMK veteran walked over, stretched out his hand, and smiled. A raid that started with fire and fury ended with pats on the back. Who knew raids could end like college farewell parties?

- Saravanan MP

Breaking news

Roof collapses at Gudiyattam bus stand in Vellore - for the second time since its grand opening in April last year. Except… it didn’t. TV channels got it wrong. Engineers had literally whacked the plaster to “test” its strength, and naturally, it gave way. Now it’s being redone with Plaster of Paris instead of P-sand. But in the race to break news, the truth was the first casualty.

- Dheepthi OJ

Watt a mess

TNPDCL’s smart meter project sounds futuristic — until you peek inside the office. Since it invited technical bids for the project on August 5, 50 companies have filed applications, generating a Himalayan 36,000 pages of paperwork. Five people, including a chief engineer, have been assigned to verify them. That’s 7,200 pages each. At this rate, the “smart” part of the project will be when someone teaches officials how to speed-read like Sherlock Holmes.

S Guruvanmikanathan

(Compiled by Adarsh TR)