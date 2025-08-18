PMK general council recognises Ramadoss as party president

VILLUPURAM: The special general council of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), convened by Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday, passed a resolution recognising the party founder as its president, with ‘full decision-making powers’ including on alliances and other party-related matters.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the senior leader and his son, the party’s disciplinary committee also submitted a report to the council listing 16 charges against Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and recommended action.

A total of 37 resolutions were adopted in the meeting, which was held in Pattanur near the Villupuram-Puducherry border. Key among them was the recognition of Ramadoss as the party president with effect from May 30, 2025. He has been granted full powers, including the authority to sign nomination papers.

The party amended 13 rules and introduced a new Rule 35, which vests the sole authority in Dr Ramadoss to decide on candidates and electoral alliances. The rule specifies that no other office-bearer is permitted to hold alliance talks or make electoral decisions.

Over 4,000 members, including honorary president GK Mani, general secretary Murali Sankar, Vanniyar Sangam state president PT Arulmozhi, state and district functionaries, executive members, and general council members were present during the meeting.

“This meeting has gathered nearly 8,000 people. This is not a hired crowd, this is the true general council. I thank you for the full powers you have given me. You have authorised me to form alliances. I will form a winning alliance that the members desire,” Ramadoss said.