PMK general council recognises Ramadoss as party president

VILLUPURAM: The special general council of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), convened by Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday, passed a resolution recognising the party founder as its president, with ‘full decision-making powers’ including on alliances and other party-related matters.
Amid the ongoing tussle between the senior leader and his son, the party’s disciplinary committee also submitted a report to the council listing 16 charges against Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and recommended action.
A total of 37 resolutions were adopted in the meeting, which was held in Pattanur near the Villupuram-Puducherry border. Key among them was the recognition of Ramadoss as the party president with effect from May 30, 2025. He has been granted full powers, including the authority to sign nomination papers.
The party amended 13 rules and introduced a new Rule 35, which vests the sole authority in Dr Ramadoss to decide on candidates and electoral alliances. The rule specifies that no other office-bearer is permitted to hold alliance talks or make electoral decisions.
Over 4,000 members, including honorary president GK Mani, general secretary Murali Sankar, Vanniyar Sangam state president PT Arulmozhi, state and district functionaries, executive members, and general council members were present during the meeting.
“This meeting has gathered nearly 8,000 people. This is not a hired crowd, this is the true general council. I thank you for the full powers you have given me. You have authorised me to form alliances. I will form a winning alliance that the members desire,” Ramadoss said.
Anbumani acted against party founder, created division: Mani
“THOUGH you have given me full powers, every decision will be taken through the due process of executive and general councils. I have fought and will continue to fight for all communities. When we allied with the AIADMK, we secured 10.5% reservation benefiting 115 castes. The DMK government can take a decision within a week on the 10.5% reservation, but they did not, despite us meeting CM MK Stalin,” he added.
Presenting the report of an eight-member disciplinary committee, Mani said there were 16 charges against Anbumani Ramadoss. “He acted against the party and Ramadoss. He organised a separate meeting in the name of the general council, humiliated Ramadoss by placing an empty chair there, shifted the party headquarters without his knowledge, and attempted to take control of Pasumai Thaayagam.
He insulted leaders, lied about contacting Ramadoss 40 times, and even placed a listening device near his seat at his residence. The committee has recommended disciplinary action against him,” Mani said. Sources said all participants were required to bring invitation letters issued through district secretaries to attend the meeting and were given ID cards before being allowed inside. This was followed to maintain records for submission to the Election Commission, party officials said.
Banners and stage decorations carried only Ramadoss’s name and photos. The seat next to Ramadoss was occupied by his elder daughter Srikanthi. Other resolutions adopted by the council included the demand for 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment, a caste-wise census, enforcement of total prohibition in TN and restoration of the old pension scheme.
“As per the organisational rules 15 and 16 of PMK, any general council meeting must be convened only by the party president and general secretary elected by the council, and it must be held under the leadership of the president,” PMK spokesperson K Balu, supporter of Anbumani said “PMK’s general council meeting was properly held on August 9 at Mamallapuram under the leadership of party president Anbumani, who was elected by the general council. The resolutions passed in that meeting have been duly informed to the Election Commission of India,” he said.