Promotion freeze cripples government dental colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Dentists are demanding the state health department to fill associate professor posts in all three state-run dental college and hospitals by conducting promotion counselling, which has not been held for 10 years, mainly due to legal issues.

A senior dental doctor alleged that all the 11 sanctioned posts in the Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukkottai, which was inaugurated in 2023 by the chief minister, have been lying vacant.

All three sanctioned posts by the government for associate professor in the Government Cuddalore Dental College in Chidambaram are also vacant. Also, of the 28 sanctioned associate professor posts in the decades-old Government Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, 19 posts have been vacant for years.

Dr S Perumal Pillai, state president, Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors, said without promotion counselling, juniors are also affected, working without any promotion for years.

Dr Pillai said after the Dental Council of India (DCI) sent show cause notices to Pudukkottai and Cuddalore Dental College and Hospitals, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) hurriedly diverted dentists from various government hospitals to Cuddalore and Pudukkottai dental colleges.