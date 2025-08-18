'Save MKU coalition' seeks Rs 800 crore one-time grant from TN government

MADURAI: The Save MKU Coalition has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide a one-time grant of Rs 800 crore to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to restore its glory and make it a self-sustaining institution. The demand was made during a public hearing on ‘MKU facing issues and solution’ held in Madurai on Sunday.

In his presidential address, Coalition President A Srinivasan said that nearly 120 affiliated colleges are functioning under MKU in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni and Ramanathapuram districts. He pointed out that the varsity is currently reeling under a financial crisis, which not only affects the university but also impacts students of affiliated colleges. He urged the government to understand the gravity of the issue and take necessary steps to strengthen the university.

Speaking to the media, Coalition Secretary R Murali said the aim of the hearing was to mobilise members of the public forum to save MKU from its financial crisis and improve its quality. “In 1999, the government gave Rs 339 crore block grant to MKU, but now it is only Rs 8 crore. Annamalai University received a Rs 300 crore block grant in 1999 and now gets Rs 530 crore.

Everyone knows the violations and malpractices in Annamalai University. Why is the government showing partiality?” he questioned.

He reiterated that the TN government should sanction Rs 800 crore to MKU to restore its status and make it financially independent.

He also stressed the need for an effective Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per norms, a student grievance redressal forum with parent participation, and urged the MKU authorities to convene a special syndicate meeting to award degrees to scholars who have long been waiting for their Ph.D degrees.