Spirulina units open new doors for SC/ST women in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to create alternative livelihood opportunities for women from SC/ST communities, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has launched an initiative to promote Spirulina farming. The programme, implemented at Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchy, focuses on providing technical skills and entrepreneurial training in Spirulina cultivation and value-added product development.

As part of the initiative, permanent Spirulina cultivation and harvesting units have been set up on the college premises. Officials said the process has been standardised, from microscopic identification to harvesting, post-harvest handling, and production of Spirulina-based products, enabling sustainable and commercially scalable production, officials said.

The initiative also incorporates Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor parameters such as pH levels, temperature, alkalinity, and humidity, thereby improving yield. “We have set up harvesting units at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, and the use of IoT ensures quality of the yield.

The college not only trains women but also buys back the yield, converts it into products, and markets them,” said S Vincent, member secretary, TNSCST. So far, three training programmes have been conducted, covering 82 rural women from SC/ST communities.

These women were trained in all aspects of Spirulina farming, from setting up a unit to processing and marketing the final products. “For many of these women, this training has marked the beginning of a new economic journey, offering them a sustainable livelihood option and a chance to become self-reliant,” Vincent added.