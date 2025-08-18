‘Strategic approach taken to boost TN’s logistics backbone’: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu is stepping up efforts to bolster infrastructure in its southern districts to keep VOC Port competitive over the long term, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa told TNIE. The state is preparing to unveil a warehousing policy and adopt a long-term strategic plan aimed at reinforcing its logistics backbone, he said.

Is the state working on a southern Tamil Nadu logistics master plan that integrates ports, airports and industrial corridors?

Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, our government has taken a long-term, strategic approach to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s logistics backbone. We have already prepared a comprehensive logistics master plan for the next decade, identifying targeted interventions that will unlock trade potential in the southern region of our state. This includes the development of multi modal logistics parks (MMLPs) in Madurai and Thoothukudi, which will directly benefit and support trade in the south. Alongside these, we have also proposed an air cargo complex in Thoothukudi to accelerate high-value and time-sensitive cargo movement.

What incentives or policies is Tamil Nadu putting in place to ensure VOC Port remains competitive in the long run?

We are complementing the infrastructure push with a state warehousing policy, currently under preparation, designed to promote commodity-based development in the southern districts, particularly Thoothukudi. This policy will offer attractive incentive packages for warehouse development and an ease-of-doing-business environment to ensure that warehousing growth is fully aligned with port-led industrial development.