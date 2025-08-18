TN launches semiconductor design scheme to power 'product nation' vision

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has intensified its push to become a hub for semiconductor innovation, unveiling a new design promotion scheme offering subsidies and prototyping grants to fabless design firms. The initiative aligns with the state’s broader ambition to establish “Product Nation Tamil Nadu”.

The Semiconductor Design Promotion Scheme will be supported by new Centres of Excellence, to be established by the state-run Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in collaboration with private firms and universities. These centres will offer testing facilities, research infrastructure, and training programmes aimed at nurturing a robust pipeline of skilled chip designers.

This move builds upon the Rs 500 crore Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030 (TNSM 2030), announced in this year’s budget. The mission outlines a five-pillar strategy focused on chip design, testing infrastructure, semiconductor machinery manufacturing parks, a pilot fabrication unit, and workforce development.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa described the design scheme as “critical early-stage support” for local fabless companies, emphasising that it would help Tamil Nadu cultivate home-grown intellectual property and reduce dependence on global supply chains. “By supporting design-led innovation and enabling domestic IP, we are laying the foundation for Tamil Nadu to become a global hub for tech products and solutions,” he said.