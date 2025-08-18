WRD plans drone survey to identify encroachments along Nallaru in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has planned a drone survey to identify encroachments along the banks of the Nallaru in Tiruppur district.

The Nallaru originates from small streams in Annur in Coimbatore district and flows to Nanjarayan Lake in Tiruppur district, where it merges with the Noyyal River. Social activists allege that this 27-kilometre-long river is currently encroached upon at many places along its banks. The river, which was a freshwater source a few decades ago, has now become a sewage stream.

A Saravanan, a social activist from Tiruppur, recently filed a complaint with the 'Mudhalvarin Mugavari' department, seeking action to recover the river from encroachments and prevent sewage from mixing with its water. The WRD has now planned a drone survey to detect these encroachments.

Speaking to TNIE, WRD Executive Engineer Bhavanisagar K Arul Azhagan said, "We are engaged in appropriate consultations to clean the Nallaru and identify and remove encroachments. As a first step, we have decided to conduct a drone survey in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature India. A proposal has been sent to the government to carry out river surface cleaning work in the Nallaru under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project."

He added, "Under the same project, a proposal has also been sent to the government to establish sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the riverbanks through the municipal corporation. Work will commence once approval and funding for these projects are received from the government."

Saravanan added, "The Nallaru is encroached upon at many places along its banks, including Avinashi, TM Poondi, Angeripalayam, Vengamedu, Poyampalayam, and Pichampalayam. The width of the river has shrunk in many places and it is polluted due to sewage mixing. The WRD should take immediate action and restore the river."