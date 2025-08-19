17 Irulars flee bonded labour, seek refuge in Cuddalore RDO

CUDDALORE: Seventeen persons, including three infants, belonging to the Irular community from Kannikapuram near Gingee, escaped from bonded labour and sought refuge at the Cuddalore RDO on Monday.

Six families from Kannikapuram were taken three years ago by a man identified as Thangachetty from Thiruvathigai in Cuddalore district for sugarcane cutting work with the promise of decent wages.

The 22 workers alleged that after receiving the advance, they were not paid wages for three years, denied proper food or hospital visits. “They didn’t even allow us to feed our children. Only porridge was given as food. We were threatened and lived in fear of death.”

Of the 22 persons, 14 adults and three infants managed to flee and reached Tiruchengode in Namakkal three days ago. Based on information from kin, revenue officials traced their whereabouts. Following an invitation by the officials, the group reached the Cuddalore RDO office on Monday.