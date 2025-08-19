CPM, workers say VCK chief Thirumavalavan's comment on conservancy workers misleading

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and protesting sanitary workers, along with their union representatives, on Monday criticised VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan for opposing the regularisation of workers’ jobs, calling his remarks “misleading and unacceptable”.

Thirumavalavan had recently said that while VCK supported their demand, it risks bringing back caste-based occupations and regularisation is not the way forward. In response, Shanmugam said the demand was not about enforcing hereditary sanitation work but about ensuring legal rights.

“According to state government rules, contract workers who complete 240 days of service must be made permanent. This demand is not only for sanitary workers, but for bus conductors, drivers and other contract staff. For years, this rule has been ignored, and unions are only seeking its enforcement,” he said.

Shanmugam also spoke on how permanency improves lives across generations. “I know of a couple, both permanent sanitary workers, who managed to educate their daughter up to a PhD. Today, she is an assistant professor in a college.

Without permanent jobs and stable income, that would not have been possible. The job regularisation, thus, enables economic stability, job security, and other benefits of the employees, which will only help their future generations move away from this occupation, not remain trapped in it.”